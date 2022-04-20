Companies / Land & Agriculture Tongaat’s shares slip after it flags sugar woes and bigger rights issue The group, whose sugar mills are closed in the wake of floods in KwaZulu-Natal, reported a fall in production and a need for more cash B L Premium

Shares of sugar giant Tongaat Hulett were on track for their worst day in about six weeks on Wednesday morning, as investors digested its announcement that production was under strain and it may ask shareholders for an additional R1bn.

Tongaat, now valued at less than R500m on the JSE, said in a trading update shortly before markets closed on Tuesday that its production had fallen by 9% to 463,000 tonnes in its year to end-March, while it was now struggling in the wake of the flooding in KwaZulu-Natal...