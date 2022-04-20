Companies / Land & Agriculture Tongaat’s shares crash after it flags sugar woes and bigger rights issue The group, whose sugar mills are closed in the wake of floods in KwaZulu-Natal, reported a fall in production and a need for more cash B L Premium

Shares of sugar giant Tongaat Hulett crashed by more than a fifth on Wednesday afternoon, on course for their worst day in six months, as investors digested its announcement that production was under strain and it may ask shareholders for an additional R1bn.

Tongaat, which is now valued at less than R400m on the JSE, said in a trading update shortly before markets closed on Tuesday that its production had fallen by 9% to 463,000 tonnes in its year to end-March, while the floods in its home province of KwaZulu-Natal forced it close sugar mills for the past 10 days. Production is set to resume only when farmers are able to access waterlogged fields to harvest cane, it said, adding that its SA business’s cash flow performance in the quarter to end-March was “considerably worse” than was forecast when a debt refinance was concluded in December...