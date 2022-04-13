Companies / Land & Agriculture Supply-chain troubles and pandemic take their toll on Zeder The agribusiness-focused investment holding group reported a drop in profits

Agribusiness-focused investment holding group Zeder Investments reported a 67.6% drop in profits for the year, declining from R2.47bn to R801m, largely due to supply-chain constraints and the increased costs of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zeder expects trading conditions to remain constrained in the short to medium term as inflation increases the price of input costs, especially on fertiliser and fuel, it said on Wednesday when it released its results for the year to end-February...