Tongaat shareholders approve R4bn rights issue

Shareholders of Tongaat Hulett have approved to a planned rights issue to slash the embattled sugar producer’s crippling debt while keeping its core business intact.

Investors also approved of a fourfold increase in the company’s authorised shares to 5-billion in order to implement the share issue, which will be underwritten by Magister Investments, a little known Mauritius-based investor in Southern African agriculture.

Tongaat shares fell 8.76% to R5 in afternoon trade on the JSE on Tuesday, underscoring the dilutive effect of the rights offer that is more than four times the size of its market capitalisation.

Shareholders also endorsed the appointment of Magister’s Hamish Rudland as a director, prompting questions about the company and its role as a strategic investor.

Rudland family members already own 9.98% of Tongaat through a United Arab Emirates-registered company, Braemar.

“I find it extraordinary that a company which is about to take control of Tongaat, we know nothing about or no-one is prepared to talk about,” David Woollam, a shareholder and whistle-blower said at the extraordinary meeting on Tuesday which was held virtually.

“It’s completely and utterly wrong for a company of which we know so little to take over, and yet we are only prepared to take their cheque. That isn’t how we do business in SA.”

After the rights offer, Magister, which owns 0.15% of Tongaat, will receive a board seat for every 20% of the company that it owns, capped at 60%. It will also receive a fixed underwriting fee of 1.5%, or R30m.

Tongaat, which produces about 43% of SA’s sugar and is one of the biggest employers in KwaZulu-Natal, is restructuring after the discovery of accounting fraud in its former managers allegedly overstated profits and the value of the company’s assets. The debacle is SA’s second-biggest corporate scandal, surpassed only by the fraud discovered at Steinhoff two years earlier.

Its recovery efforts, which include selling off assets to pay down debt, were dealt a blow by civil unrest in July as it hit profits and slowed down plans to rapidly sell off some of its more than R8bn in property.

Tongaat has launched legal and civil claims against former directors, and said on Tuesday a process of claiming against former auditor Deloitte was “well under way”.

