Tongaat says R450m civil claims lawsuit faces one-year delay
Agribusiness group says a full trial is expected only in early 2023 due to legal objections on ‘highly technical’ grounds
11 January 2022 - 10:50
UPDATED 11 January 2022 - 17:50
Tongaat Hulett shareholders received another setback on Tuesday after the agribusiness company said it would take another year before a court would hear its R450m civil claims lawsuit against former directors implicated in an accounting scandal.
Tongaat expects full trials to only begin in early 2023 due mainly to legal objections on “highly technical” grounds, adding it remains determined to secure a fair outcome for shareholders...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now