Companies / Land & Agriculture Tongaat says R450m civil claims lawsuit faces one-year delay Agribusiness group says a full trial is expected only in early 2023 due to legal objections on ‘highly technical’ grounds B L Premium

Tongaat Hulett shareholders received another setback on Tuesday after the agribusiness company said it would take another year before a court would hear its R450m civil claims lawsuit against former directors implicated in an accounting scandal.

Tongaat expects full trials to only begin in early 2023 due mainly to legal objections on “highly technical” grounds, adding it remains determined to secure a fair outcome for shareholders...