Tongaat Hulett seeks R450m in civil claims but flags delays

Sugar producer Tongaat Hulett is seeking a total of R450m in civil claims from four former board members and executives, but it has flagged legal delays and only expects full trials to begin in early 2023.

Legal objections on “highly technical” grounds have led to delays in civil proceedings against those implicated in dodgy bookkeeping, the group said on Tuesday, adding it remains determined to secure a fair outcome for shareholders...