Civil claims lawsuit to recoup R450m faces delay, Tongaat says
Agribusiness group expects trials to proceed only in early 2023 due to legal objections on ‘highly technical’ grounds
11 January 2022 - 10:50
UPDATED 11 January 2022 - 20:04
Another setback hit Tongaat Hulett shareholders on Tuesday after the agribusiness company said legal challenges are delaying its plans to recoup R450m through civil claims against former directors implicated in its accounting scandal.
Tongaat expects full court trials only to begin in early 2023 mainly due to legal objections on “highly technical” grounds, adding it remains determined to secure a fair outcome for shareholders...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now