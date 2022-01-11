Companies / Land & Agriculture Civil claims lawsuit to recoup R450m faces delay, Tongaat says Agribusiness group expects trials to proceed only in early 2023 due to legal objections on ‘highly technical’ grounds B L Premium

Another setback hit Tongaat Hulett shareholders on Tuesday after the agribusiness company said legal challenges are delaying its plans to recoup R450m through civil claims against former directors implicated in its accounting scandal.

Tongaat expects full court trials only to begin in early 2023 mainly due to legal objections on “highly technical” grounds, adding it remains determined to secure a fair outcome for shareholders...