US complaint stings SA lemon juice producers

Ventura Coastal alleges unfair competition and wants to impose anti-dumping duties on imports of the product from SA and Brazil

09 January 2022 - 19:57 Michelle Gumede

A US juice maker has solicited the country’s trade authorities to probe alleged unfair pricing for lemon juice from SA and impose anti-dumping duties, a move that could have devastating consequences for local manufacturers as the North American country is their main export market.

In a petition filed on December 29 with the US department of commerce and the US International Trade Commission, Ventura Coastal alleges unfair competition and wants to impose anti-dumping duties, or protectionist tariffs, on imports of the product from SA and Brazil...

