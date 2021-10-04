Companies / Land & Agriculture Kaap Agri soars after selling property assets of retail fuel business Company to use the proceeds to reduce borrowings and look for potential acquisitions B L Premium

Shares in Kaap Agri rose the most in two weeks, jumping more than 8% after it announced it had sold the property assets of its The Fuel Company (TFC) brand in a R446m deal.

The agricultural services provider and retailer said in a statement on Monday that it was reviewing returns on invested capital and that the original aim of gaining a foothold in the retail fuel and convenience markets was successfully achieved. TFC accounted for a quarter of group revenue in the year to end-September 2020...