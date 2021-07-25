Goodleaf to expand into the UK and Western Europe
Africa’s largest cannabis product retailer will enter the largest CBD markets in the world later in 2021
25 July 2021 - 19:07
Goodleaf, Africa’s largest cannabis goods retailer, is set to expand into the UK and Western Europe with its offering of premium cannabidiol (CBD) products.
The company, founded in 2018, recently announced it would merge with Lesotho-based Highlands Investments, formerly Canopy Growth Africa...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now