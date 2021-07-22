Acorn Agri & Foods bullish about SA’s agricultural prospects
The acquisitive group says the state’s response to recent violence, and progress in issues such as water rights, are reasons for optimism
22 July 2021 - 14:03
Acquisitive agriculture group Acorn Agri & Food (AAF), which recently inked a R770m deal for Ascendis Health’s animal business, says it has turned optimistic about the prospects for SA's agricultural sector, which could be in store for another few good years.
After battling with regulatory and policy uncertainty, including around land reform, AAF CIO Carl Neethling told Business Day that he had seen a palpable shift in sentiment from farmers due the government and society’s response to violence and looting that gripped the country last week...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now