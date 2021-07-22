Companies / Land & Agriculture Acorn Agri & Foods bullish about SA’s agricultural prospects The acquisitive group says the state’s response to recent violence, and progress in issues such as water rights, are reasons for optimism BL PREMIUM

Acquisitive agriculture group Acorn Agri & Food (AAF), which recently inked a R770m deal for Ascendis Health’s animal business, says it has turned optimistic about the prospects for SA's agricultural sector, which could be in store for another few good years.

After battling with regulatory and policy uncertainty, including around land reform, AAF CIO Carl Neethling told Business Day that he had seen a palpable shift in sentiment from farmers due the government and society’s response to violence and looting that gripped the country last week...