WATCH: Kaap Agri reinstates its interim dividend

Kaap Agri CEO Sean Walsh talks to Business Day TV about the company’s half-year performance

07 May 2021 - 08:52 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/OTICKI
Picture: 123RF/OTICKI

Kaap Agri has delivered a solid half-year performance, reporting a 24% jump in headline earnings as trading conditions in its retail categories improved, this has allowed the company to reinstate its interim dividend.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Sean Walsh.

Or listen to the full audio:

