Market welcomes another special dividend from Zeder
The company is evaluating offers from several parties vying for some of the assets in its portfolio
14 April 2021 - 18:31
Zeder Investments, part of the PSG Group headed by Piet Mouton, rewarded shareholders with yet another special dividend on Wednesday, triggering its biggest share price jump in eight months.
The shares rose as much as 13% to R3.20, the highest level in four years, before pulling back to close 8.83% higher at R3.08 on the JSE, giving Zeder a market value of R4.7bn...
