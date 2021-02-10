Companies / Land & Agriculture

WATCH: How to get fractional ownership in a wine farm

Business Day TV spoke to Roland Peens, director of Winecellar.co.za and co-founder of Hemelzicht Vineyards

10 February 2021 - 09:38 Business Day TV
DRY WHITES: Workers harvest grapes at the La Motte wine farm in Franschhoek in January 2016. Picture: REUTERS
DRY WHITES: Workers harvest grapes at the La Motte wine farm in Franschhoek in January 2016. Picture: REUTERS

The price of a wine farm may deter investors who do not have deep pockets but fractional ownership could make the purchase more attainable.

Hemelzicht Vineyards has presented a business model that could allow a group of investors to own a 1% stake in a wine farm for R1m.

Business Day TV spoke to Roland Peens, director of Winecellar.co.za and co-founder of Hemelzicht Vineyards, for more detail.

Business Day TV spoke to Roland Peens, director of Winecellar.co.za and co-founder of Hemelzicht Vineyards

