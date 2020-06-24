Companies / Land & Agriculture Sweet relief for Tongaat as turnaround takes hold Improved performance due to new strategy spearheaded by new CEO Gavin Hudson BL PREMIUM

Agriprocessor Tongaat Hullet is beginning to turn the corner after it reported an increase in operating profit even as it battles hyperinflation in Zimbabwe, the company said on Wednesday.

Tongaat said it expects to report a jump of over 200% in operating profit from a previous R1.2bn for the year to March.