Oceana defers dividend due to Covid-19 uncertainty

The group’s operations are considered an essential service, and profit grew in its six months to end-March

04 June 2020 - 12:15 karl gernetzky
Fishing boats in Gansbaai harbour. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Oceana Group, which produces canned pilchards under the Lucky Star label, has deferred its dividend decision owing to uncertainty about the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group had paid out about R144m in dividends in the prior comparative period, warning the Covid-19 pandemic may still have some unforeseen effects in some of its operations.

After tax profit grew 4% to R312m, with Oceana reporting improved canned fish sales, in an environment when SA consumers were feeling pressure on their disposable income.

Canned pilchard demand has remained resilient into April and May, the group said, but it was seeking to hold onto cash, even though the effect on the group so far has been limited.

“The board will continue to evaluate the group’s operational performance and financial prospects during the year before concluding on an interim dividend,” the Oceana said.

In morning trade on Thursday, Oceana’s share price was 0.6% lower at R59.70, having fallen 3.01% so far in 2020.

