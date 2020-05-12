Dispute over Covid-19 effect puts sale of Tongaat unit to Barloworld on hold

Tongaat Hulett is in a dispute with Barloworld over whether the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in the breach the sale conditions of its starch business, and the matter has been referred to a third party.

The embattled sugar producer wants to cut R8.1bn in SA debt by March 21 and announced the sale of the business in February to a Barloworld subsidiary, with the sale amount not to exceed R5.347bn.

Barloworld said on Tuesday it is of the view that Covid-19 global pandemic is likely to cause the earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of the business for the year to end March 2021 to be 82.5% or less of the ebitda of the business for the financial year ended March 2020, and that, therefore, a “material adverse change” has occurred.

This condition would mean the agreement is no longer binding.

Tongaat does not agree with the assessment, and the issue has been referred to a third-party accountant. This process is expected to take six to eight weeks, Barloworld said.

Tongaat’s share price has fallen more than 90% over the past two years, and the business has been battered by allegations of irregular accounting practices.

The group had a market capitalisation of R1.17bn on Tuesday morning, while its debt stood at about R13bn up to the end of September.

