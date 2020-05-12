Companies / Land & Agriculture

Dispute over Covid-19 effect puts sale of Tongaat unit to Barloworld on hold

12 May 2020 - 08:19 karl gernetzky
Darnall Mill: One of Tongaat Hulett’s four mills in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: TONGAAT
Darnall Mill: One of Tongaat Hulett’s four mills in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: TONGAAT

Tongaat Hulett is in a dispute with Barloworld over whether the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in the breach the sale conditions of its starch business, and the matter has been referred to a third party.

The embattled sugar producer wants to cut R8.1bn in SA debt by March 21 and announced the sale of the business in February to a Barloworld subsidiary, with the sale amount not to exceed R5.347bn.

Barloworld said on Tuesday it is of the view that Covid-19 global pandemic is likely to cause the earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of the business for the year to end March 2021 to be 82.5% or less of the ebitda of the business for the financial year ended March 2020, and that, therefore, a “material adverse change” has occurred.

This condition would mean the agreement is no longer binding.

Tongaat does not agree with the assessment, and the issue has been referred to a third-party accountant. This process is expected to take six to eight weeks, Barloworld said.

Tongaat’s share price has fallen more than 90% over the past two years, and the business has been battered by allegations of irregular accounting practices.

The group had a market capitalisation of R1.17bn on Tuesday morning, while its debt stood at about R13bn up to the end of September.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Tongaat shares crash by two-thirds as investors jump ship

Shareholders push the shares down 67% to a record low as the scandal-hit agri-processing company resumes trading
Companies
3 months ago

Tongaat eyes returns from farmland transformed by developers

Had agro-processing company kept stakes in plots sold around burgeoning areas, its dire situation would be much different today
Companies
3 months ago

Tongaat wants JSE to lift suspension

The embattled sugar producer requested that trading in its shares be suspended in June, as it grappled with accounting irregularities
Companies
3 months ago

Most read

1.
An oversupply of residential property is on the ...
Companies / Property
2.
Group Five to delist from JSE after 46 years
Companies / Industrials
3.
EXCLUSIVE: Vedanta’s Deshnee Naidoo eyes a mining ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Vodacom caught between surging demand and ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Dis-Chem argues it acted within the law in hiking ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Obscure firm bets big on Tongaat stake

Companies / Industrials

Tongaat to sell starch business to Barloworld

Companies / Land & Agriculture

Tongaat shares crash by two-thirds as investors jump ship

Companies / Land & Agriculture

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.