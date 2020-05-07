Kaap Agri holds on to dividend due to Covid-19 uncertainty

Agriculture group Kaap Agri is holding on to its interim dividend as it battles uncertainty around land reform and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Most of the operations of the company, which trades in the agricultural, fuel and related retail markets in Southern Africa, are considered an essential service, but the Covid-19 outbreak has made consumers cautious.

Group profit rose 7.42% to R173m in its six months to end-March, with revenue largely driven by a strong performance by its trade division, which includes its Agrimark stores.

Kaap Agri had paid an interim dividend of 33.5c per share in the prior comparative period, and the group has about 74-million shares in issue.

Kaap Agri’s share price has fallen 28.39% so far in 2020, giving it a market capitalisation of R1.6bn on Thursday morning.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za