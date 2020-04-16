Companies / Land & Agriculture

News Leader

WATCH: How Covid-19 is affecting the agriculture sector

Agriculture Business Chamber chief economist Wandile Sihlobo talks to Business Day TV about the effect of SA’s lockdown on the agriculture sector

16 April 2020 - 11:59 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/NUTNUCHIT PHUTSAWAGUNG
Picture: 123RF/NUTNUCHIT PHUTSAWAGUNG

The agriculture sector has not been as hard hit by Covid-19 as other sectors in the economy. Business Day TV caught up Wandile Sihlobo, chief economist of the Agriculture Business Chamber, who has cautioned against the number of challenges that could potentially weigh on profitability.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify Apple Podcasts Pocket Casts | Player.fm 

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Lower export demand will be among agriculture’s Covid challenges

Rand weakness and a higher oil price are expected to show up in fuel prices from May
Opinion
1 day ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Coronavirus-induced export controls could spell higher rice prices for SA

Uncertainty about length and impact of virus, rather than "food nationalism" driving moves towards restrictions
Opinion
4 days ago

Zeder expects profits to almost halve due to Joy Wing Mau disposal

The agribusiness group disposed of its investment in the Chinese fruit distributor in 2018
Companies
1 week ago

Wine industry cheers lifting of ban on exports during coronavirus lockdown

Industry body Vinpro estimated cost of the ban on exports would be  R650m
National
1 week ago

Afrimat gets profit boost from Demaneng iron ore mine

The group expects headline earnings per share in its year to end-February to rise as much as 58%
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Telkom agrees to cut wholesale broadband prices, ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Col’Cacchio retrenches head office employees as ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
RMH to sell FirstRand stake after shares tumble
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Take 20% rent or nothing, clothing retailers tell ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Extended lockdown could see some SA mines close ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.