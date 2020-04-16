News Leader
WATCH: How Covid-19 is affecting the agriculture sector
Agriculture Business Chamber chief economist Wandile Sihlobo talks to Business Day TV about the effect of SA’s lockdown on the agriculture sector
16 April 2020 - 11:59
The agriculture sector has not been as hard hit by Covid-19 as other sectors in the economy. Business Day TV caught up Wandile Sihlobo, chief economist of the Agriculture Business Chamber, who has cautioned against the number of challenges that could potentially weigh on profitability.
Or listen to the full audio: