Tongaat Hulett share falls two-thirds as trading resumes

There was blood on the floor for sugar producer Tongaat Hulett on Monday morning as its share price fell as much as 67% to an all-time low after resuming trading following a seven month of suspension.

About R13bn has been wiped off its market capitalisation since the end of March 2018, with the embattled sugar producer also struggling to service about R13bn in debt.

Tongaat requested that the JSE suspend its shares in June because its financial results for the year to March 2018 could not be relied on, the company said, but it only came into effect after the shares had already lost three-quarters of their value in the first six months of 2019.

It has since restated results and said it would pursue claims against former executives.

Total borrowings stood at R12.99bn at the end of the company’s half year to end-September, when the company reported that it may need to tap shareholders as it struggles to service debt

The group reported a headline loss of R318m, a 19% improvement from the previous comparative period.

At 10am on Monday Tongaat’s share price was down 62.15% to R5, having earlier reached an all-time low of R4.31.

The group’s market capitalisation stood at about R675m.

