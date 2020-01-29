Companies / Land & Agriculture

Tongaat Hulett says it may resume trading on JSE in February

The embattled sugar producer requested that trading in its shares be suspended in June, as it grappled with accounting irregularities

29 January 2020 - 14:26 karl gernetzky
Darnall Mill, one of Tongaat Hulett’s four mills in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: TONGAAT
Sugar producer Tongaat Hulett said on Wednesday the suspension of its shares from the JSE may be lifted in the first week of February, also informing the market it had made some progress in returning to profitability.

The company is engaging with the JSE regarding the suspension it requested in June, it said.

Tongaat requested the suspension because it said its financial results for the year to March 2018 could not be relied on, but it only came into effect after the share price had already lost three-quarters of its value in the first six months of 2019.

Earlier in 2019, law firm Bowmans roped in PwC to conduct the forensic review to uncover whether the misleading financial information was deliberate. At the time, Tongaat said the 2018 financial statements might be inflated by between R3.5bn and R4.5bn.

The company had identified 10 executives, and would be taking civil action to recover bonus and benefits, as well as make applications for various people to be declared delinquent directors.

Tongaat said on Wednesday it expected its loss for the six months to end-September to narrow to between R303m and R327m, from a loss of R392m previously.

The group’s Mozambican operations experienced a notable turnaround, it said, benefiting from higher local sales due to pricing and promotions, as well as cost containment.

The imposition of hyperinflationary accounting in Zimbabwe resulted in rand-denominated operating profit in that country rising three-fold, it said, although it also faced higher finance costs and taxation.

The group said its SA sugar production improved 10% year on year, and good progress was made with cost-reduction efforts. Lower sales volumes, and a change in the sales mix towards lower-margin exports, had increased SA’s operating loss for the period, it said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

