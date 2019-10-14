Zetler family try their hand in cannabis market
Strawberry-growing outfit now using their massive Western Cape greenhouse to produce medicinal marijuana
The Zetlers, a prominent strawberry-farming family near Stellenbosch, have made the move into the lucrative cannabis industry.
Having farmed strawberries, tomatoes and peppers in the Stellenbosch area for over 50 years, the Zetlers’s focus is now on growing cannabis. The family is using Felbridge, their 42,000m² greenhouse facility in the Western Cape, to produce medicinal cannabis.
