PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight: EU is not playing fairly with SA’s poultry industry

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, our focus is on the SA poultry industry and how it has fared in recent years in the face of cheap, imported chicken.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined on the line by Francois Baird, founder of FairPlay, an organisation which aims to fight predatory trade practices and dumping.

According to a report by DNA Economics commissioned by the EU-SA Strategic Economic Partnership, the reasons for the slow growth of production and exports by the SA broiler industry and for the increasing share of imports in meeting local demand, are matters of considerable contention.