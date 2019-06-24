Astral makes temporary costly plan to secure water

Poultry producer Astral Foods, which said in May that water-supply issues at its Standerton facility had already cost it at least R85m, says it has agreed to an "emergency" but costly arrangement with the local municipality that will allow it to operate as normal.

The company had said the deterioration of municipal infrastructure in the Lekwa (Standerton) municipality had led to water-supply interruptions at its plant there. The problem had been worsening, despite a court order requiring the municipality to provide a minimum supply of water, it said at the time.

The Standerton processing facility needs 5.5 mega-litres of water a day, but at the peak of the crisis no water was supplied for seven straight days, Astral said on Monday.

"Astral has only recently, with the assistance of a number of national government departments, secured an emergency arrangement with the Lekwa municipality as an interim measure to stave off the current water crisis," it said in a statement.

The municipality had agreed to provide at least 2 mega-litres of treated water per day to Astral’s Goldi processing plant, and had also appointed Astral as an "emergency service provider”. This meant the municipality had ceded 3.5 mega-litres per day of its raw water allocation from the Vaal River system to Astral for 24 months.

As a result, Astral said it had installed infrastructure on one of its poultry farms alongside the Vaal River as part of an interim measure. That water must be transported by road to the company’s filtration plant.

Andy Crocker, MD of Astral’s commercial division, said the temporary arrangement meant the company should have access to enough water to run its processing operations "at the scheduled capacity in the short term, albeit at a significantly higher cost".

As part of the earlier court ruling, the municipality must submit a longer-term plan with regard to its water infrastructure, Astral said.

The company said it would help the municipality by giving it “equipment, expertise and labour” worth R10m.

Astral CEO Chris Schutte said he was “flabbergasted that government structures are fixated with the concepts of a fourth industrial revolution, and now bullet trains and megacities, while they are unable to provide basic services”.

Astral had been “left to fend for itself with little more than a ‘bucket system’ supply of water”, Schutte said.

