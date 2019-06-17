Kenyan toilet waste turned into fodder for egg farmers

Nairobi — Kenyan farmer Victor Kyalo’s chickens have doubled the number of eggs they are laying. The reason: human excrement.

Kyalo feeds them food from a Nairobi-based organics recycling company. Sanergy harvests waste from toilets it operates in a franchise network in Nairobi’s sprawling slums and feeds it to fly larvae, which become high-quality animal feed.

Kyalo says his customers have noticed the difference in the past three weeks: yellower yolks and larger eggs.

“Before we were getting like five trays (of eggs) per day, but now we are getting 10,” Kyalo said.

As the world looks to feed 10-billion mouths by 2050, businesses harvesting insects — either for human consumption or as animal feed — are growing. They promote themselves as a greener alternative to traditional feed such as soybeans, whose cultivation can lead to deforestation and the overuse of farm chemicals.

Fast-food giant McDonald’s and US agricultural powerhouse Cargill are among many large companies studying using insects for chicken feed to reduce reliance on soy protein in the $400bn-a-year animal feed business.

By 2023 the global edible insect market could triple to $1.2bn from current levels, market research firm Meticulous Research said in 2018.

In developing countries like Kenya, where the World Bank says nearly two-thirds of urbanites live in slums, feeding waste to fly larvae could solve both sanitation and nutrition problems.

Faeces from more than two-thirds of Nairobi’s inhabitants go untreated because there are not enough toilets. Many others are not cleaned out regularly, Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company said. During the rains, they often overflow, polluting waterways. That can make workers ill. Days off slow Kenya’s economy by about 1% a year, its health ministry said.