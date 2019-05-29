‘Collapsing municipality’ costs Astral Foods R85m, threatens jobs

The local bourse is tracking Asian markets amid ongoing US-China trade tensions
The fourth industrial revolution does not mean the end of the world, nor the end of jobs — it will probably create more of them, writes Arjun Khoosal
With Cyril Ramaphosa now firmly in charge of the country, former president’s hopes of eroding his presidency and regaining traction are all but lost
Political analyst Daniel Silke talks to Business Day TV about the new cabinet
Cartrack CEO Zak Calisto talks to Business Day TV about the group’s plans to invest for growth
The week ahead will see the release of producer inflation, private sector credit extension and trade balance data, writes Sunita Menon
President Xi Jinping's recent visit to magnet plant interpreted as a prelude to retaliation
Amakhosi coaches did not have enough time to mold the team
Richmond's recently opened shopping complex has much more to offer than your run-of-the-mill shopping mall — it's a piece of SA's history and heritage, writes Sanet Oberholzer
BL Premium
