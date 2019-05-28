Astral laments costly water-supply issues in Standerton

Poultry-producer Astral Foods says water-supply issues at its Standerton facility have already cost it at least R85m.

The company said earlier in May the deterioration of municipal infrastructure in the Lekwa (Standerton) municipality had led to water-supply interruptions at its plant there. This was “despite the proximity of this municipality to a substantial water source in the Vaal River”.

Astral said on Tuesday the problem had worsened despite a permanent order of court requiring the municipality to provide a minimum supply of water.

To date, this would dent profits by at least R85m. The costs were partly related to forced production cuts.

Astral, led by CEO Chris Schutte, said the local municipality had not been cooperating.

“Astral is actively seeking alternative water supply solutions in an attempt to mitigate any further cost impacts under the ongoing water supply interruptions,” it said.

“All possible avenues are being explored which includes continued legal action to secure water supply through the municipal infrastructure.”

