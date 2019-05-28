Companies / Land & Agriculture

Astral laments costly water-supply issues in Standerton

28 May 2019 - 07:46 Nick Hedley
Chris Schutte, CEO of Astral Foods. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Chris Schutte, CEO of Astral Foods. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

Poultry-producer Astral Foods says water-supply issues at its Standerton facility have already cost it at least R85m.

The company said earlier in May the deterioration of municipal infrastructure in the Lekwa (Standerton) municipality had led to water-supply interruptions at its plant there. This was “despite the proximity of this municipality to a substantial water source in the Vaal River”.

Astral said on Tuesday the problem had worsened despite a permanent order of court requiring the municipality to provide a minimum supply of water.

To date, this would dent profits by at least R85m. The costs were partly related to forced production cuts.

Astral, led by CEO Chris Schutte, said the local municipality had not been cooperating.

“Astral is actively seeking alternative water supply solutions in an attempt to mitigate any further cost impacts under the ongoing water supply interruptions,” it said.

“All possible avenues are being explored which includes continued legal action to secure water supply through the municipal infrastructure.”

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Astral says interim earnings halve

Half-year earnings fell by up to 55% because of higher costs and lower selling prices, sending the share lower in early trade
Companies
3 weeks ago

There’s gold in cleaner emissions

Sibanye-Stillwater is expected to do well out of the world’s need for palladium in exhaust pipe catalytic converters to purify emissions from ...
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Cynical bid to lock down lucrative chicken market

Opinion

Astral has room under its wing

News & Fox / Trending

WATCH: Why Astral slashed its interim dividend

Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Stock pick — Astral Foods

Markets

Astral slashes interim dividend as earnings fall

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.