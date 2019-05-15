Ann Crotty Writer-at-large
Companies / Land & Agriculture

EXCLUSIVE: RMB and Nedbank will not be involved in Tongaat’s operations

RMB CEO James Formby says the bank has no plans to seek board representation

BL PREMIUM
15 May 2019 - 19:23 Ann Crotty

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.