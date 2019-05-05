Smart tech becomes the new tool for African farmers

Dakar — How do you manage the trick of feeding school children better and at a lower cost? How do you count the number of mangoes on your farm so that you get a fair price? And what is a clever-but-cheap way for a farmer to cut down his irrigation bill?

Agriculture in sub-Saharan Africa may have the image of relentless toil and low productivity, but experts say new tech is changing the picture.

Farmers, crop buyers and other sector professionals have started to harness smart gadgets and crunch numbers to improve productivity, reduce costs and smooth out wrinkles in the markets, they say.

“There’s a digital revolution unfolding in Africa,” says Pascal Bonnet, a deputy director of Cirad, the French Agricultural Research Centre for International Development.

“Around the continent, there are excellent researchers in information technology, digital agriculture is a real opportunity for qualified young Africans.”

The idea of directly linking farmers to consumers, cutting out wholesalers and stores is a familiar story in Europe and North America.

Awa Thiam, a 28-year-old telecoms engineer, is following suit in her native Senegal. The company she founded, Lifantou, connects school canteens with farming co-operatives with the help of big data.

“There’s a huge need for this,” Thiam said, showcasing her work at an agri-tech conference in Dakar in April.

“Today, between 25% and 50% of the cost of school meals goes to intermediaries, but schools have limited budgets. If you shorten the supply chain, canteens can bring down the cost of meals and offer the children more varied menus.”

Her one-stop platform draws on a databank of crop production and schools to match potential demand with supply.

It group-purchases to lower the cost for schools and in a final flourish organises the transport of the goods, with operations monitored in real time.

Margin for mistakes

A project called Pix Fruit, meanwhile, aims to help farmers who have until now estimated their mango crop by counting the fruit on a bunch of trees and then extrapolating for the whole plantation.

This rough-and-ready method has considerable room for error.

Emile Faye, a French researcher in digital agro-ecology who works for Pix Fruit, says the margin for mistakes could be as much as a factor of 10.

A purchaser, for instance, could pay the price for two tons of mangoes while taking delivery of 20 tons from the farmer, although errors may go either way.

Pix Fruit’s alternative uses advanced modelling software to produce a more precise count of the crop.

Using a smartphone, the farmer takes photos of a selection of trees in his fields.

Fruit-recognition technology then calculates the likely overall harvest, drawing on a databank compiled with the help of drones that also includes information on climate, soil and administrative constraints. That way, farmers learn the true worth of their crop, while wholesalers and price negotiators have a better take on the risk of glut or undersupply.

The system, jointly developed by Cirad and the Senegalese Institute for Agricultural Research, could be extended to coffee, lychees and citrus fruits.