Companies / Land & Agriculture

Omnia's warning of a loss alarms market

Shares lose as much as 16% after chemicals group says it was hurt by economic slowdown and delay in the planting season

12 November 2018 - 13:49 ANDRIES MAHLANGU
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Omnia shares slumped as much as 16% on Monday morning after the chemicals group said it would report a loss in the six months to end-September, citing tough market conditions.

The group expects to report on November 27 that its interim headline loss per share will be between 84c and R1.68, swinging from headline earnings per share of R4.20 in the first half of its prior financial year.

Omnia said its fertiliser division — which makes up nearly half of the revenue — suffered from a delay in the planting season. Its other businesses supply chemicals to SA’s struggling manufacturing sector, and explosives to the highly cyclical mining industry.

“The chemicals business remains under significant pressure due to the underperforming manufacturing and mining sectors along with the general slowdown in the SA economy,” the company said in a statement.

The shares were down 10% to R104 in mid-morning trade on the JSE, giving Omnia a market value of R7.2bn.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Omnia is set to add crops and diversify

The diversified chemicals group also expects further improvements in production efficiency at Sasolburg
Companies
4 months ago

Omnia to buy Oro Agri for $100m

The transaction will add products to and expand the geographical reach of Omnia’s agriculture biologicals business
Companies
8 months ago

Omnia aims to generate half of its revenue from offshore

The chemical producer is broadening its focus beyond Africa and had sights on the Americas, Australia and Europe
Companies
11 months ago

Go ahead and spend — but do it carefully, nervous investors warn miners

Capital expenditure is up for the first time in five years, and deal-making activity is on the rise — but commodity prices are falling and costs are ...
Companies
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Vodacom rewards shareholders with a larger payout
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Former Texton CEO launches bid to regain control ...
Companies / Property
3.
Woolworths pulls David Jones brand from SA stores
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
HSBC’s fine is not surprising, says UK legislator ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Woolworths chair Simon Susman to retire in a year
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Omnia is set to add crops and diversify
Companies

Trade of the Month: Omnia Holdings vs AECI
Investing / Investors Monthly

Omnia to buy Oro Agri for $100m
Companies / Industrials

Omnia aims to generate half of its revenue from offshore
Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.