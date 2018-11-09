Tongaat Hulett shares drop more than 10%
The sugar producer has warned shareholders it expects to report an interim loss, with its operating profit likely to drop by 64%
Tongaat Hulett shares tumbled as much as 12% to R57.55 on Friday after it warned shareholders it expected to report an interim loss later in the day.
The KwaZulu-Natal-based sugar producer and property developer said it expected to report a headline loss per share of 74c for the six months to end-September.
The fall into loss comes from headline earnings per share (HEPS) of R5.74 in the first half of the prior financial year.
Its operating profit will likely drop by 64% to R530m, largely due land transactions that were not concluded during the review period.
Tongaat Hulett operates in a highly cyclical sugar market, but also generates income by converting sugarcane plantations to urban land. Its footprint cuts across neighbouring countries, including Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Swaziland.
In SA, the company said it was reeling from high levels of sugar imports, which weighed on selling prices. Lower world sugar prices affected local and export revenue in Mozambique, according to the statement.
At 1.52pm, the shares were down 10.68% to R58.68 on the JSE, valuing Tongaat at R7.8bn.
