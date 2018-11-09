Tongaat Hulett shares drop more than 10%

Tongaat Hulett shares tumbled as much as 12% to R57.55 on Friday after it warned shareholders it expected to report an interim loss later in the day.

The KwaZulu-Natal-based sugar producer and property developer said it expected to report a headline loss per share of 74c for the six months to end-September.

The fall into loss comes from headline earnings per share (HEPS) of R5.74 in the first half of the prior financial year.

Its operating profit will likely drop by 64% to R530m, largely due land transactions that were not concluded during the review period.