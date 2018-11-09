Companies / Land & Agriculture

Tongaat Hulett shares drop more than 10%

The sugar producer has warned shareholders it expects to report an interim loss, with its operating profit likely to drop by 64%

09 November 2018 - 15:08 ANDRIES MAHLANGU
Bridge City is a mixed-use precinct established in partnership between the eThekwini Municipality and Tongaat Hulett Developments. Picture: SUPPLIED
Bridge City is a mixed-use precinct established in partnership between the eThekwini Municipality and Tongaat Hulett Developments. Picture: SUPPLIED

Tongaat Hulett shares tumbled as much as 12% to R57.55 on Friday after it warned shareholders it expected to report an interim loss later in the day.

The KwaZulu-Natal-based sugar producer and property developer said it expected to report a headline loss per share of 74c for the six months to end-September.

The fall into loss comes from headline earnings per share (HEPS) of R5.74 in the first half of the prior financial year.

Its operating profit will likely drop by 64% to R530m, largely due land transactions that were not concluded during the review period.

Tongaat Hulett operates in a highly cyclical sugar market, but also generates income by converting sugarcane plantations to urban land. Its footprint cuts across neighbouring countries, including Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Swaziland.

In SA, the company said it was reeling from high levels of sugar imports, which weighed on selling prices. Lower world sugar prices affected local and export revenue in Mozambique, according to the statement.

At 1.52pm, the shares were down 10.68% to R58.68 on the JSE, valuing Tongaat at R7.8bn.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Tongaat Hulett CEO Peter Staude to go sooner than expected

In charge for 16 years, Staude takes the plunge after analyst called for him to step aside
Companies
3 months ago

Tongaat pensioners have a bone to pick

Peter Staude, who has overseen a steep collapse in the Tongaat share price, was paid a R6.6m bonus in financial 2018
Companies
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Deloitte ignored African Bank’s inflated loan ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Discovery's directors to partially fund FirstRand ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Saudis in $1bn bid for stake in Denel
Companies / Industrials
4.
Woolworths pulls David Jones brand from SA stores
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
BCX to retrench about 700 employees
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Tongaat’s land disposal strategy is ‘backward-looking’
Companies / Land & Agriculture

KwaZulu-Natal ‘mini city’ a go as developers clear hurdles
Business

Tongaat shareholders reject pay policy
Companies / Land & Agriculture

No successor plan for retiring Tongaat CEO
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.