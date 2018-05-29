Land Bank extends chairman’s tenure and announces staff changes

The term of office of the chairman of the Land Bank Arthur Moloto has been extended by a further three years.

His re-appointment, with effect from June 1, was announced by the bank on Tuesday.

Dudu Hlatshwayo, who also serves as a non-executive director of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has been appointed deputy chairwoman and Sue Lund becomes chairperson of the bank’s risk and governance committee.

Steven Cornelius and Matome Makgoba have been appointed as replacements for the outgoing directors, Prof Mohammad Karaan and Njabulo Zwane.

According to an announcement by the bank, Cornelius is a veterinarian with a science background and extensive management experience in the agricultural and biological fields. Makgoba is a development specialist with several academic qualifications.

The bank has split its human resources, and social and ethics sub-committee into two separate committees — human capital and social and ethics — to give greater focus to the sub-committees on matters relating to ethics.