Land Bank extends chairman’s tenure and announces staff changes

29 May 2018 - 15:23 Linda Ensor
Arthur Moloto. File Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The term of office of the chairman of the Land Bank Arthur Moloto has been extended by a further three years.

His re-appointment, with effect from June 1, was announced by the bank on Tuesday.

Dudu Hlatshwayo, who also serves as a non-executive director of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has been appointed deputy chairwoman and Sue Lund becomes chairperson of the bank’s risk and governance committee.

Steven Cornelius and Matome Makgoba have been appointed as replacements for the outgoing directors, Prof Mohammad Karaan and Njabulo Zwane.

According to an announcement by the bank, Cornelius is a veterinarian with a science background and extensive management experience in the agricultural and biological fields. Makgoba is a development specialist with several academic qualifications.

The bank has split its human resources, and social and ethics sub-committee into two separate committees — human capital and social and ethics — to give greater focus to the sub-committees on matters relating to ethics.

ANDILE KHUMALO: Time for state to beef up Land Bank

Entrust the Land Bank with the appropriate capital structure
Opinion
9 days ago

Land Bank to set aside R15bn for emerging farmers

It’s a high-risk endeavour, the state-owned institution’s Litha Magingxa admits
Companies
12 days ago

Agriculture marked as Africa’s path to prosperity, and Dube Port is an example of what is achievable

The KwaZulu-Natal port will be among the pioneers in an African Development Bank initiative to establish processing zones for staple foods
World
5 days ago

African Development Bank wants to extend capital base to meet continent’s growing funding needs

AfDB president Akinwumi Adesina says the board has asked the bank for a general capital increase
World
4 days ago

