Quantum Foods award first interim dividend as HEPS surge 563%

Poultry producer Quantum Foods has rewarded shareholders with an interim dividend bonanza, the first of its kind in its just more than three-year history as a listed entity.

Quantum Foods, which was spun off from Pioneer Foods in 2014, declared a dividend of 20c in the six months to end-March, as its earnings surged from a low base set in the matching period a year ago.

Stars aligned in favour of the group, with notably low input costs that flowed from lower maize and soybean meal prices as a result of a bigger harvest, complemented by a stronger rand.

The company also benefited from high egg prices, which rose 30%, following the outbreak of avian flu that depressed the volume of eggs produced. Thus, headline earnings per share (HEPS) surged 563% to 82.5c in the review period, from a year ago.

The market’s response was fairly lukewarm, with the share price declining some 3% to R4.85 in late trade, possibly on its outlook statement.

The results set a high base, which may not be matched when the company releases its next set of results.

"Maize and, in particular, soybean meal prices, have bottomed out and have started to increase," the company said in a statement. "The impact of these raw material price increases will be experienced during the remainder of the financial year, particularly in the egg business."