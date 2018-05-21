Oceana’s US subsidiary Daybrook reports record landings

Fishing giant Oceana Group says its US fish meal and fish oil subsidiary Daybrook has got off to a cracking start in its new fishing season.

At an investor presentation on Friday, acting CEO Imraan Soomra said Daybrook’s new fishing season, which started in mid-April, had experienced record landings of Gulf menhaden (the species used for fish oil and meal) in the fourth week.

"It’s been a phenomenal start to the season," Soomra said. "It’s early days, but we hope these landing levels will continue."

Daybrook is based in Louisiana and can be susceptible to disruptive weather during that region’s hurricane season.

Soomra believed Daybrook would also benefit from off- season capital spending of $2m on efficiencies and throughput at the production plant. Management expected an improvement on fish meal and oil prices compared with 2017, with oil yields expected to improve markedly to 11%-13% (2017: 7%) and the meal yield holding steady, he said.

Earlier in 2018, respected fishing industry executive Francois Kuttel resigned as Oceana’s CEO after buying a 75% stake in Westbank Fishing, the company that catches Gulf menhaden for Daybrook. Soomra said Kuttel was already making an impact at Westbank by adapting various fishing procedures.

To increase fishing production, Soomra said fishing vessels were now heading out on Sunday nights instead of Monday mornings and returning on Friday evenings rather than on Friday afternoons.

Westbank was also staggering the docking times of fishing vessels to ensure more efficient offloading of fish. In the interim period, the Daybrook operations were fairly inactive, with the fishing season closed from November to mid-April.

Daybrook’s revenue was 8% down on the previous interim period in dollar terms, with the reduced oil yield in the 2017 fishing season contributing to lower opening oil inventory levels. This meant that despite strong 2017 landings, Daybrook’s sales volumes of fish meal and fish oil in the interim period were in line with the previous year at 31,315 tonnes.

Soomra said that since a large portion of fish meal and fish oil sales were concluded in advance, sales prices were adversely affected by the lag effect of lower prices contracted in the latter part of 2017.

Consequently, Daybrook’s operating profit reduced to $10m, down 38% on the interim period in the 2017 financial year.

The strong rand-dollar exchange rate was also a factor, and operating profit was halved in rand terms.

Despite the more encouraging outlook for Daybrook, Oceana’s share price was down about 2% on Friday.

In a note to clients at the weekend, FNB Securities said Oceana was trading on a forward earnings multiple of 15.7 times, which was more or less in line with its historic rating, with the share offered a relatively attractive forward dividend yield of 4.4%. But FNB argued that the fishing industry was inherently volatile, with Oceana remaining "quite susceptible" to currency volatility.

