Diversification has helped stem effects of drought, Kaap Agri says

Revenue from the trading division, which includes Agrimark retail branches, mechanisation services and spare parts rose 8.3%

07 May 2018 - 13:42 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: ISTOCK

Kaap Agri said on Monday that its diversification strategy shielded it from the crippling drought in the Western Cape, which is a vital source of income for the group.

The PSG Group-aligned company operates predominately in the agricultural space‚ though it also owns a fuel company as part of its diversification strategy.

Revenue was up 5.4% to R3.4bn in the six months to March, from the year-earlier period, in line with its recent market guidance. But like-for-like comparable store rose a modest 2.9%.

The group’s gross margin increased to 17.3% from 16.7%, with the company saying this was a firm indicator of the increased retail contribution to total revenue.

The company said Wesgraan — which encompasses grain handling and the storage of grain and related products, seed processing and potato seed marketing — felt the squeeze of the drought.

Wesgraan revenue dropped 30% as a result of reduced harvests in the Western Cape and resulted in a 24.6% reduction in operating profit before tax.

But revenue from the trading division, which includes the Agrimark retail branches, Pakmark packaging material distribution centres, mechanisation services and spare parts rose 8.3% and operating profit before tax 14.5%, according to the statement.

The Fuel Company (TFG) grew its revenue and operating profit before tax by 26% and 6%, respectively.

The company said in a statement that growth in the value of business transacted was driven mainly by a 17.1% increase in the number of transactions. Product inflation was estimated at 3.7% (-0.5% excluding fuel).

Group recurring headline earnings per share rose 7.2% to 223.12c and interim dividend declared 32c per share, up 8% from the matching period a year ago.

