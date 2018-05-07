Diversification has helped stem effects of drought, Kaap Agri says

Kaap Agri said on Monday that its diversification strategy shielded it from the crippling drought in the Western Cape, which is a vital source of income for the group.

The PSG Group-aligned company operates predominately in the agricultural space‚ though it also owns a fuel company as part of its diversification strategy.

Revenue was up 5.4% to R3.4bn in the six months to March, from the year-earlier period, in line with its recent market guidance. But like-for-like comparable store rose a modest 2.9%.

The group’s gross margin increased to 17.3% from 16.7%, with the company saying this was a firm indicator of the increased retail contribution to total revenue.

The company said Wesgraan — which encompasses grain handling and the storage of grain and related products, seed processing and potato seed marketing — felt the squeeze of the drought.

Wesgraan revenue dropped 30% as a result of reduced harvests in the Western Cape and resulted in a 24.6% reduction in operating profit before tax.

But revenue from the trading division, which includes the Agrimark retail branches, Pakmark packaging material distribution centres, mechanisation services and spare parts rose 8.3% and operating profit before tax 14.5%, according to the statement.

The Fuel Company (TFG) grew its revenue and operating profit before tax by 26% and 6%, respectively.

The company said in a statement that growth in the value of business transacted was driven mainly by a 17.1% increase in the number of transactions. Product inflation was estimated at 3.7% (-0.5% excluding fuel).

Group recurring headline earnings per share rose 7.2% to 223.12c and interim dividend declared 32c per share, up 8% from the matching period a year ago.