Companies / Land & Agriculture

News Leader

WATCH: Listeriosis outbreak has taken a heavy toll on pork producers

13 April 2018 - 09:16 Business Day TV
Businessman Phillip Sibia queues to return meat from the Enterprise Factory store in Germiston, east of Johannesburg. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Businessman Phillip Sibia queues to return meat from the Enterprise Factory store in Germiston, east of Johannesburg. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL

The knock-on effects of the listeriosis outbreak has compromised the pork industry, with the industry losing almost R45m a week.

Pork producer profits have dropped by much as 40%, putting jobs at risk.

Pork Producers’ Organisation CEO Johann Kotze spoke to Business Day TV to give more insight into how the industry is faring.

Pork Producers’ Organisation CEO Johann Kotze talks to Business Day TV to give more insight into how the industry is faring

‘Listeria hysteria’ pushes pig farmers to the brink

SA’s pork industry is losing about R45m a week, putting the viability of small-scale farmers in doubt, while the processed meat industry is losing up ...
Companies
23 hours ago

WHO boosts support to help contain deadly listeriosis outbreak

The World Health Organisation’s increased support is in line with international regulations
National
3 days ago

Zambia lifts ban on some South African foods in listeriosis scare

But the ban remains in place on imports of products from Tiger Brands’ Enterprise Foods, and from Rainbow
World
9 days ago

National Institute for Communicable Diseases categorically confirms the source of listeriosis outbreak

The NICD rubbishes the DA’s statement that the source has yet to be found, backing it up with unequivocal scientific reports
National
9 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Shock and disbelief as Dutch base gets Christo ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
McKinsey and Trillian to pay back Eskom R1.6bn
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Discovery makes a statement with bold new HQ in ...
Companies
4.
JSE pulls plug on Sagarmatha listing
Companies
5.
Curator’s report reveals can of worms at VBS
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.