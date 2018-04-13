News Leader
WATCH: Listeriosis outbreak has taken a heavy toll on pork producers
13 April 2018 - 09:16
The knock-on effects of the listeriosis outbreak has compromised the pork industry, with the industry losing almost R45m a week.
Pork producer profits have dropped by much as 40%, putting jobs at risk.
Pork Producers’ Organisation CEO Johann Kotze spoke to Business Day TV to give more insight into how the industry is faring.
