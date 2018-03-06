Companies / Land & Agriculture

African jobs at risk over French wood giant bankruptcy

06 March 2018 - 17:26 Agency Staff
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/TIM GRAHAM
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/TIM GRAHAM

Paris — French forestry and wood products group Rougier filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, causing uncertainty for its nearly 3,000 employees in central Africa, a court source told AFP.

The 95-year-old company blamed major logistical problems at the port of Doula in Cameroon, as well as delays to tax refunds due from several Africa states which have caused cash flow difficulties.

The loss-making group manages more than 2.3-million hectares of forests in Africa and runs seven factories on the continent, with employees in Gabon, Cameroon, the Republic of Congo and the Central African Republic.

Commenting on Tuesday, Rougier said that problems at the Doula port had worsened in the second half of 2017, which had led to a sharp increase in the volume of stocks blocked in the export hub on the Wouri river.

The group criticised the inaction of the Cameroon government, saying the port "has not been targeted for investment and has silted up considerably, which is a problem for ships trying to get to the quayside to pick up containers for export". The group reported sales of €149.4m ($185.2m) for 2016, a fall of 7.5%, and said it was owed €15.6m in VAT refunds from Cameroon, Congo and Gabon.

A bankruptcy court in the French city of Poitiers will decide on March 13 whether to order the liquidation of the company or appoint an administrator to try to turn the company around.

AFP

Joburg cuts budgets to rejig spending

Mayor Herman Mashaba said the cuts were made to ensure the continued viability of the city to guarantee essential service delivery
National
11 days ago

Cosatu calls for end to cadre deployment

Government staff cuts should be at senior level, union federation says
National
15 days ago

Lonmin warns of ‘significant’ covenant breach

Sibanye-Stillwater has launched a takeover bid for Lonmin, with financiers waiving compliance with the covenant, which stipulates the tangible net ...
Companies
1 month ago

PETER BRUCE: Land expropriation, a reason to panic

The ANC is being rushed into taking radical steps because it keeps getting outmanoeuvred by the EFF
Opinion
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Eskom pays back PIC loan with R30m interest
Companies / Energy
2.
Food firms ‘delayed listeriosis probe’
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Discovery Health Medical Scheme claims ...
Companies / Healthcare
4.
Health department blames food firms for ‘delayed ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
No more steep tariff hikes for Eskom
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.