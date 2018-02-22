Wine makers warn on rise in sin tax

It was probable that many producers would leave the industry or, where still viable, mechanise to reduce their cost structure, he said. It would take years for those affected by drought and fires to recover, a fact that should be of concern to any economic planners as it would feed into unemployment and growth, Neebe said.

There was a perception that there was no real concern for the wine industry from the government and this had left producers with little choice but to put up or pull out, he said.

"With the capital stock already in the ground, support could be an even bigger lever to propel tourism without major investment, and could result in increased employment and tourism footfall (local and foreign), which feeds into the economy and thus growth of GDP," Neebe said.

Cap Classique Producers’ Association chairman Pieter Ferreira said that in recent years the government had adjusted the alcohol tax reform, which the association welcomed as it included a review of how excise duty on sparkling wine was calculated.

"Champagne and all sparkling wines in SA have always been classed as luxury goods, and therefore we pay more sin tax," he said.

"Intrinsically the process is so much more complex, as are the cost implications of producing it ... but due to the happiness it brings we are burdened with extra sin tax."

Excise duty on sparkling wine had risen well above inflation in recent years, mainly due to the influence of high-priced champagne imports, Ferreira said.

As a result, the difference between the excise duties on sparkling wine and still wine had increased substantially.

The Treasury said it expected to raise R1.9bn in 2018-19 from the health promotion levy, better known as the sugar tax, which is due to be implemented on April 1. The levy is intended to decrease consumption of sugary drinks, which are associated with obesity and other non-communicable diseases.

The tax has been set at 2.1c per gram of sugar per 100ml, but the first 4g is exempt.

magubanek@businesslive.co.za