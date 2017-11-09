Companies / Land & Agriculture

TRADING UPDATE

Sales grow at Kaap Agri in face of drought

09 November 2017 - 06:13 Marc Hasenfuss
Picture: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN
Picture: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN

Recently listed farming community retailer Kaap Agri has managed to keep the profit taps open despite a water-shortage crisis afflicting areas in its Western Cape heartland.

A trading update issued on Wednesday showed Kaap Agri — which has PSG-aligned Zeder Investments as a major shareholder — increasing sales for the year to end-September almost 13% to R8.6bn.

The company, which is expanding rapidly into the rest of SA and Namibia, reported comparable growth of almost 10%.

Sales growth was driven mainly by a 16% increase in the number of transactions processed during the financial year, Kaap Agri directors said. The company estimated product inflation at 3.9%.

The trading update buoyed the weak Kaap Agri share price, rising 2.29% to R49.15 by mid-afternoon. The share made its market debut at midyear, when the shares peaked at R63.

Kaap Agri’s diversification strategy, as well as investment into improvements, upgrades and acquisitions, continued to generate strong earnings and shareholder returns, the directors contended.

In recent years, Kaap Agri’s core Agrimark retail offering and agricultural services (irrigation and packaging) have been bolstered by specialised retail thrusts into fuel sales, bottle stores and convenience outlets.

Turning to bottom line, the directors pencilled in recurring headline earnings of R244m to R248m, a jump of 16% to 18% compared with the 2016 financial year. All business segments registered strong performances, they said.

The drought in the Western Cape had a minimal effect on financial 2017 results, said Vunani Securities analyst Anthony Clark, who had closely followed Kaap Agri as an unlisted counter. "The drought will only start having an impact on Kaap Agri if conditions extend into 2018, probably in the second quarter," he said.

The trading update was in line with expectations, with earnings likely to come in at 352c/share, an increase of around 18%, Clark said.

"I’d expect a similar performance for the new financial year with growth of between 15% and 18%, provided the drought does not get worse."

It was clear Kaap Agri’s retail and fuel sales were powering ahead with double-digit growth.

"This appears to be significantly ahead of other retail companies like Cashbuild and Massmart," Clark said.

hasenfussm@fm.co.za

ANALYSIS: Zeder still a tough row to hoe before profits can grow

Market ratings suggest Zeder Investments is not yet ready to deliver a bountiful harvest
Investing
14 days ago

AGRIBUSINESS: Fertile fundamentals

With summer rains expected to yield record crop harvests, SA’s agricultural sector is preparing for a bumper year. At the same time, three new ...
Investing
3 months ago

Kaap Agri sees good demand at listing

Farming community retailer Kaap Agri enjoyed a strong debut on the JSE on Monday. The company — where PSG aligned Zeder Investments and Dipeo Capital ...
Companies
4 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Gigaba switches on policy for SAA
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Mr Price cuts its cloth to suit a higher share ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Sanral funding model to be discussed amid e-toll ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Purple Group sinks deeper into the red
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Ed’s Diner brand to be rolled out in South Africa
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Rhodes Food falls 4.5% after earnings warning
Companies

NEELS BLOM: More than hope needed to alleviate Cape water crisis
Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: Parched Cape runs out of time
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.