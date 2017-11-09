Sales grow at Kaap Agri in face of drought

Recently listed farming community retailer Kaap Agri has managed to keep the profit taps open despite a water-shortage crisis afflicting areas in its Western Cape heartland.

A trading update issued on Wednesday showed Kaap Agri — which has PSG-aligned Zeder Investments as a major shareholder — increasing sales for the year to end-September almost 13% to R8.6bn.

The company, which is expanding rapidly into the rest of SA and Namibia, reported comparable growth of almost 10%.

Sales growth was driven mainly by a 16% increase in the number of transactions processed during the financial year, Kaap Agri directors said. The company estimated product inflation at 3.9%.

The trading update buoyed the weak Kaap Agri share price, rising 2.29% to R49.15 by mid-afternoon. The share made its market debut at midyear, when the shares peaked at R63.