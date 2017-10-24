The South African citrus industry has announced an immediate proactive suspension of citrus fruit exports to the EU‚ with the exception of soft citrus and exports from the Western Cape and Northern Cape.

This follows a special meeting last Friday‚ October 20‚ of the Citrus Growers Association of Southern Africa’s citrus black spot (CBS) disaster management committee.

"The industry has requested the Department of Agriculture to give effect to this decision by suspending inspection and the issuing of phyto certificates for all EU citrus exports‚ except on soft citrus and all citrus exports from the CBS-free areas," the association said.

"The South African citrus industry, in partnership with the South African government, has worked tirelessly over the past six years to maintain SA’s comprehensive CBS risk-management programme. This decision was taken as a measure to ensure continued access, in future, to the EU market‚ which is of significant importance to all industry stakeholders‚ not to mention the 100‚000 people we employ."

In May this year‚ Justin Chadwick‚ CEO of the association‚ wrote in Business Day that CBS — a fungal disease‚ transmitted through the movement of infected plant material — has been a dispute between SA and the EU since 1992.

He said this was "notwithstanding the fact that science has refuted the EU’s claims that citrus fruit is a pathway for transmission. Besides‚ the EU climate is unsuitable for establishment of the disease".

Last year‚ Business Day reported that disease and pest control in SA comes at a great cost for the industry‚ costing more than R1bn annually in risk mitigation for CBS alone.