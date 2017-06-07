Companies / Land & Agriculture

Kaap Agri to list on the JSE later in June

07 June 2017 - 17:47 Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Agricultural retail trade company Kaap Agri says it has been granted a listing on the JSE, which will mean access to capital for growing its business.

The group will list on the exchange’s main board on June 26. It sees the listing as a platform to raise funds to grow both organically and by way of acquisitions.

Kaap Agri has a footprint in agricultural infrastructure, facilities and client networks, while offering financial grain-handling and agency services to its customers.

The group operates under brands, with the core businesses being Agrimark, Pakmark, Wesgraan, Liquormark and The Fuel Company, which contributes approximately 80% of the group’s income.

The company said the group was well-positioned for growth into the future, with its business development division focusing on new projects across all channels.

