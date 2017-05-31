Crookes Brothers full-year headline profit rises 16%

On Wednesday, Crookes Brothers reported a 16% rise in full-year headline profit as strong contribution from its sugar and banana segment more than made up for slack in its deciduous operation.

The KwaZulu-Natal-based agricultural group lifted its headline earning per share to R4.24 in the year to March, from R3.66 a year ago, as revenue grew 22% to R664m.

The top-line growth benefited mainly from higher selling prices after the drought resulted in supply constraints in the sugar and banana segments, the company said in a statement. In contrast, the deciduous operation reeled from a stronger rand and the effects of a slump in oil and other commodity prices in other African markets.

Crookes operations span KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, the Western Cape, Swaziland, Zambia and Mozambique.

"The next 12 months will be challenging as we recover from the effects of the drought, particularly in our cane segment in Mpumalanga," the company said. "Our deciduous division continues to be exposed to water risk due to the severe, ongoing drought in the Western Cape."

The company declared a final dividend of R1.15 a share, bringing the total to R1.65, which was better than the previous year’s R1.50.