Tongaat finds sweet spot in Zimbabwe

Business may be tough in Zimbabwe, but Tongaat Hulett has found the sweet spot, with a reported 40% jump in group operating profit boosted by the performance of the Triangle and Hippo Valley operations.

In 2016, Zimbabwe banned the importation of sugar, among other items, to shore up local industries. This increased local demand and consumption.

Operating profit in Zimbabwe in the year to end-March increased considerably to R504m, from R9m in the year-earlier period.

"Local market sales volumes and mix improved due to there being lower imports into the market," said CEO Peter Staude.

"Exports increased on the back of higher production and prices realised into the EU and regional markets were some 20% above the previous year."