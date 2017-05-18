BUSINESS DAY TV: General willingness and goodwill to transform agriculture

BUSINESS DAY TV: The Free State dorp of Bothaville is firmly on the map this week as the who’s who of the agri-industry congregate for the 51st Nampo Harvest Day Agricultural Trade Exhibition.

So what’s it all about? And in an environment where land ownership is part of the radical economic transformation agenda, has the event become politicised. We’re joined on the line now from Bothaville, by Chris Venter, CEO of AFGRI.

Chris, someone in the office today described the event as the Woodstock for farmers. What exactly are we looking at here?

CHRIS VENTER: Nampo is probably the main event or one of the bigger agricultural expos that is held in the southern hemisphere. Every year it is getting bigger. You have all the new technology, all the new equipment, everything that the farmer would like to do and to look at to increase his yields. So it’s great for them to have it all in the one area.

BDTV: What’s the mood like this year after last year’s drought? Because while in the north of the country we have seen some respite from the drought conditions, in the south of the country it’s still pretty precarious. So many farmers are still in a dangerous situation at this stage.

CV: It is true. Farmers are always looking long term in any event. Farmers, over many years, have got to understand that farming is part of nature and that you’re always dependent on nature, so they therefore always look longer term. So when they come to an event like Nampo they can follow areas where they can improve their own production yields, where they can improve their trans-farm workers, and get to a point where they can do more with what they have.

Even in drought scenarios, there are always new ideas in terms of what you can do with little water, and can you do something with getting away with production of different varieties. So for the farmers it is still very applicable, even though the current scenarios in the different areas are still very difficult. But it is still very applicable for the farmers’ operations.

BDTV: Where you’ve got these conversations underway around how to grow the sector, how the sector becomes more productive moving forward, how do you marry that with something like economic transformation, which is top of the agenda? Does that necessarily come hand-in-hand with land reform?

CV: Yes, without a doubt. We actually had a couple of questions over the past week in terms of discussions and conversations on how do you look at transformation and economic transformation in agriculture. And the one thing that is exciting this year is that there are discussions with all different parties, whether it be government or commercial farm operations, or even an agricultural business like ourselves, there’s a general approach that’s saying we need to take hands and work on this together.

But there’s also an understanding that we need to grow the environment, so as you grow agriculture you obviously need to bring in young farmers and to create partnerships where they need to get help. So, in general willingness and goodwill to make sure that we can transform agriculture, and that was a very positive approach that we’ve had over the last few days.