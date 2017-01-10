Union blames government inaction for poultry job losses

"We are very disappointed at what the government is doing.

"It has not engaged us as stakeholders to come up with solutions about what can be done to save jobs. We have called for such meetings, but nobody has heeded our calls.

"If government is serious about the matter of job losses, they would have met us by now. They would also have written to the EU and other countries to call for the reversal of trade agreements that allow other countries to dump their chicken pieces in the South African market," he said.

Masemola said the job losses were a result of the "dumping" of chicken parts by the US, Brazil and the EU.

"We are saying that our government must impose hefty tariffs on these chicken pieces.

"We were calling for tariffs of up to 40%, but government has recently announced that it will impose a tariff of a low 13.9% and this would definitely not deter the dumping of chicken pieces in our market," he said.

Masemola said the local poultry industry could not compete with its counterparts in the US and the EU because they imposed technical barriers to trade on South African food products to avoid competition.

RCL Foods spokesman Stephen Heath concurred with Masemola. He said the poultry industry was at the end of its tether and was forced to retrench workers to stay afloat.

"During the meetings we’ve had with government and other stakeholders, we stressed the urgency of implementing solutions that will save jobs," Heath said, adding that the government delegations did not make any commitments.

"We strongly believe that government can impose some barriers that will help protect this country’s poultry industry just as much as the Americans and the EU impose to protect their farming industries."

Department of Trade and Industry spokesman Sidwell Medupe was not available for comment despite several attempts to contact him. He did not reply to messages.