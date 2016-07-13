Ravaging drought causing Eastern Cape farmers to throw in the towel

FINANCIAL pressure, continuing drought and political influences are among the reasons farmers in the Eastern Cape, and across the country, are opting to sell their farms.

Over the last year the number of farms on sale has shot up 45%, and according to the latest available figures, more than 800 Eastern Cape farms are currently on the market. Nationally more than 20,000 farms are for sale.

According to Property24, one of the widest databases of farms for sale in the country, 858 farms are currently for sale in the Eastern Cape — upwards of 200 more farms than the same period last year — and Agri Eastern Cape president Doug Stern said this was very concerning.

"With a growing population, and major concerns about food security, we desperately need farmers. The more farmers let their farms go, the worse our situation will become," Stern said.

According to Stern, financial pressure on farmers is playing a major role, as persisting drought in certain regions has limited their income. Cash flow is decreasing while loans and debt are bleeding farmers dry.

There is also a growing tendency for younger generations to move away from family farms to focus on other business interests.

"We have seen a trend developing where older farmers are selling their land because they either do not have children to continue with the family farm, or their children have no interest in farming and rather move to the cities to pursue other careers.

The farmers then have little choice but to sell," said Stern.

Other provinces paint an even worse picture than the Eastern Cape. In Gauteng and the Western Cape, 5,623 and 3,585 respectively are on the market, while the North West, with 2,864, and Limpopo, with 2275, are also concerning.

Looking at market trends since 1918, chairperson of Agri Development Solutions Johann Bornman said the markets tended to fluctuate, and while things were not looking great right now, the market was sure to make an upward turn soon.

"Agriculture will survive. It always does," Bornman said.

He agreed with Stern that various economic factors, such as the drought and rising land prices, and farmers’ ageing, were contributing to the difficult times farmers were facing and played a role in the number of farms up for sale. However, while certain sectors in agriculture were struggling, others were thriving.

"At the moment wool and mohair farmers, the majority of which are in the Eastern Cape, are doing really well. Other areas should keep in mind that droughts come in cycles, and when this drought breaks, agriculture is set to enter a very prosperous period."

Bornman, as well as Stern, said political influences and uncertainty among farmers regarding land reform policies also contributed to the number of farms entering the market, but played a lesser role than economic factors.

Estate agents focused on selling farms and small holdings believe land prices are very high at the moment, and while more sellers are entering the market, buyers are in short supply.

Eastern Cape agent for Agri-Land Riaan van Tonder said the number of farms being bought had declined. "At this stage many farmers want to sell their farms, but they are not desperate enough to drop their prices to the point where they will sell easily.

"Macro farmers are buying up land, but they can afford to be picky, and often wait for very specific farms to become available," Van Tonder said.

He added that government departments had implemented stricter criteria for developing farmers applying for government help to acquire farms, meaning that even the government had slowed its buying of available farms.

Linda Olivier, owner of Linda Olivier Properties, said farm prices were simply too high, and some farmers had unrealistic views of what their property was worth.

"No two farms are the same. Farmers need to consider the size of their farm, as well as the buildings and facilities on the land and the current operations of the farm.

"Many farmers want high prices for farms simply because of its size, while another smaller farm sold because it was successful. Some farmers have a misperception of what their land is worth," she said.

Olivier said older farmers were selling land at high prices because they could not work on their farms anymore, and needed to retire on the money they earned from the sale.

"Remember, farmers often don’t have pension plans and retirement funds. So they need to consider whether the amount they get for selling is enough for them to survive on."

