Sweet(ish) offer a fillip for Illovo shares

ILLOVO Sugar jumped as much as 10.2% on Monday after its UK principal proposed to buy out minority shareholders and delist it from the JSE.

The stock rose to a high of R20.25, exceeding the R20 a share proposed by Associated British Foods (ABF), whose offer values Africa’s biggest sugar producer at R9.2bn.

ABF, a diversified food and retail group, owns 51.35% in Illovo and has been invested for 10 years. It is the 22nd-biggest company on the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE 100.

ABF finance director John Bason said the offer price represented a 20% premium on Illovo’s three-month weighted average price.

Having fallen to a low of R13.60 as recently as December, the stock rose to R18.37 on Friday, the last business day before the offer. Illovo shares had dropped more than 50% from the R24.50 per share of January last year. The share price has been hurt by the drought affecting northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, where it produces most of the sugar.

Even though the offer might represent a 9% premium on Illovo’s current levels, the share price was trading off a low base, said Standard Bank’s analyst Sumil Seeraj. "I don’t think R20 a share will cut it for the board. I don’t think they will be willing to give it away."

Mr Seeraj said there would "definitely be pushback" from Illovo’s minority shareholders, the biggest of which are Allan Gray and the Public Investment Corporation, whose combined holding amounts to 14.45% of the company.

"The offer is not intended to be a slap in the face for anybody," said Mr Bason, when asked if the majority shareholder was taking advantage of the depressed market conditions in which Illovo operates.

The sugar market was tougher now than three years ago, since the removal of sugar quotas in the European Union, said Mr Bason. The sugar price is trading at five-year lows as a glut from Brazil has flooded the European region, the world’s biggest consumer and the destination of South African sugar.

Mr Seeraj begged to differ: "You are going to have a recovery in earnings next year as SA emerges from the drought and sugar production recovers."