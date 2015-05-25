THE Western Cape Government is gearing up to launch its Farm Worker of the Year competition‚ which offers prizes totalling R2.4m.

The first regional winner will be announced at the end of July in the Witzenberg region‚ which includes the towns of Ceres‚ Tulbagh‚ Wolseley‚ Prince Alfred Hamlet‚ and Op-die-Berg.

The overall winner will receive a total prize of R100‚000 during a gala event in November.

One of the Western Cape Department of Agriculture’s flagship events‚ the competition was launched in 2002 by the Hex Valley Table Grape Association‚ the provincial government said in a statement. Since then it has grown‚ receiving 1‚057 entries from 15 regions in 2014.

Previous winners have won cash prizes and overseas trips.

Mr Wimpie Paulse‚ the 2012 winner‚ said his overseas trip gave him first-hand experience of the importance of market access. Paulse said he had the opportunity to network and benchmark local products with overseas offering.

Mr Karools Paulse‚ the 2013 winner‚ said he had a better understanding of the business process in the sector and was focused on fostering good relations between employees and farm owners.

Mr Alan Winde‚ Minister of Economic Opportunities‚ said the agricultural sector‚ with its link to agri-processing‚ was one of the Western Cape’s focus areas for the next five years.

"This initiative celebrates excellence in the agricultural sector. It also highlights the career opportunities in agriculture and agri-business."