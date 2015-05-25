Lower export prices for sugar weigh on Illovo’s earnings

ILLOVO Sugar has suffered a 7.7% decline in full-year diluted headline earnings per share to R1.79, mainly due to the lower export prices for sugar.

The sugar producer said on Monday that drought conditions in SA also resulted in "considerable" cane yield losses.

Group sugar production slipped to 1.76-million tons in the year to March from 1.83-million tons a year ago, while operating profit declined 12.3% to R1.65bn.

The contribution to operating profit according to country was: Malawi (38%), Zambia (35%), SA (13%), Tanzania (9%), Swaziland (4%) and Mozambique (1%).

"Despite strong domestic markets our exposure to lower European Union (EU) and world sugar prices and currency headwinds, in particular the sharp weakening of the euro, have affected earnings," MD Gavin Dalgleish said in a statement.

Illovo said its strategy to diversify product mix to offset the cyclicality in its business was well under way.

The initiatives include the Zambian refinery expansion and product-alignment project to shift sugar export sales away from the EU.

The mid-cap company has lagged the broader market this year, with its stock price down 14% to R21.07. This compares with the all share index that was up 8.61% in the same period.

Total dividend per share slipped to 90c from 97c last year.