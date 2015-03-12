Gauteng looks to agro-processing to revive economy

THE Gauteng provincial government is turning its attention to agro-processing with the aim of reviving areas that had depended on mining for growth.

On Thursday, hundreds of representatives from agriculture and the agro-processing sector gathered in Kliptown, Soweto, to contribute to a strategy that will be used by the provincial government to stimulate the industry on the West Rand and in the Sedibeng district.

For decades, the two regions of Gauteng have depended on mining, which has now dwindled, depressing their economies and reducing investment. As investment in the two corridors declined, the municipalities serving the communities began to struggle because fewer people could afford to pay for services.

Gauteng premier David Makhura wants the two regions to attract investment and build up an agro-processing industry in the province.

Agriculture contributes only 0.4% of Gauteng’s total gross domestic product. But with linked industries — such as dairy products, biofuels, essential oils, grain and bakery products, wineries, breweries and distillers, meat, textiles, beverages, wood and furniture, hides and leather — it accounts for about 36% of Gauteng’s economy.

Given that Gauteng occupies only 1.4% of the country’s total land mass, the focus has to shift to agro-processing. The province is largely urban and is the most densely populated, with about 13-million residents, which provides a market for processed agricultural goods.

Mr Makhura said the government was supporting 32 black farmers who would supply malt to the Heineken Brewery in Sedibeng to support agro-processing, but that more needed to be done.

The new efforts were also meant to address the problem of hunger in the province. Studies have shown that almost 20% of households in this relatively wealthy province go to bed hungry due to lack of food security and sustainable income.

"Ultimately, our efforts must eliminate hunger and famine by enhancing food security, ensure rising incomes for those involved in agro-processing, create jobs and enhance the competitiveness of this sector. We must promote urban agriculture in our communities so that every piece of land is used to produce food for households," Mr Makhura said.

The summit, which ends on Friday, is part of a process to hold talks with various industries on how provincial government can help revive Gauteng’s economy, which is being co-ordinated by Gauteng economic development MEC Lebogang Maile.

Over the past few months, Mr Maile has met with representatives from industries including automotive, textile, tourism, construction, real estate, transport, and film and creative arts to get their input on reviving Gauteng’s economy.

Mr Maile aims to transform Gauteng’s economy by involving the private sector extensively in government strategy and reviving township economies.

A study of the sector, commissioned by Mr Maile’s department, is under way to seek interventions that can support growth in agro-processing.